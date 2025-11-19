John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096 shares.The stock last traded at $35.2660 and had previously closed at $37.23.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

