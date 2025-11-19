348 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Bought by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $649.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $666.53 and a 200-day moving average of $707.46.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

