TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

