TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,329 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.79% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.