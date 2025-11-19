TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

PFE stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.