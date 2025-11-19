Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares $MSFU Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.50% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

