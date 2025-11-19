TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,451 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 725,289 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 645,595.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 619,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,932,000 after purchasing an additional 619,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

