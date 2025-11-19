CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a payout ratio of 633.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of CTO opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 3.96. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
