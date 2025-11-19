Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.21 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 11,000.9% increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

MSI opened at $371.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $371.50 and a 12 month high of $503.62.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 90.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 193,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 7,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

