Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 5.6% increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $209.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.32.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

