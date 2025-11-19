Carlyle Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

NYSE CCIF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06).

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

