FY2025 EPS Estimates for Corning Boosted by Zacks Research

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $22,067,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $320,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

