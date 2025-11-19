Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Financial Analysis

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Republic Services 0 11 14 2 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trailblazer Resources and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $250.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Republic Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $16.50 billion 4.01 $2.04 billion $6.72 31.82

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Republic Services beats Trailblazer Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

