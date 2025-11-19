Head to Head Contrast: Microwave Filter (MFCO) vs. Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microwave Filter and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter N/A N/A -2.79 Microwave Filter Competitors $2.55 billion $168.92 million 19.30

Microwave Filter’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter. Microwave Filter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microwave Filter and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter N/A N/A N/A Microwave Filter Competitors 3.63% -9.70% 2.05%

Summary

Microwave Filter competitors beat Microwave Filter on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. The company serves 5G, cable television, television and radio broadcast, satellite broadcast, mobile radio, commercial, and aerospace and defense electronics markets. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

