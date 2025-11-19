Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DG opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.