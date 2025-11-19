Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,637 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3%

TSCO stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.