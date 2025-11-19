Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

