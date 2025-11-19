Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 924.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,318 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $244,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $7,175,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,533,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,066,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.