Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

