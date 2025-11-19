Sierra Legacy Group Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sierra Legacy Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.8% of Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.