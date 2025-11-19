Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Invests $11.68 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,000. Celestica makes up 2.8% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $363.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

