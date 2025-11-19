Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.2%

QUAL opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.