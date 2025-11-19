Nicholas Wealth LLC. Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nicholas Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 2,034.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 58.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,757.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

