Sierra Legacy Group Makes New $750,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Sierra Legacy Group purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,234,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.15.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

