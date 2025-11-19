Traub Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5%

CMCSA stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

