AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of AppLovin worth $6,267,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,833,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,870,000 after buying an additional 303,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $526.01 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,844 shares of company stock valued at $221,382,532. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.