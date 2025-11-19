Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.57 Billion Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $6,574,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 19.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,823.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,993.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3,892.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,036.40 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.