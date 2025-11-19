17,820 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Acquired by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

