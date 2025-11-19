Traub Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $170.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

