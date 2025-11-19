Traub Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Conagra Brands $CAG

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.
In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
