Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

