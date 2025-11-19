VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $47.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $47,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.