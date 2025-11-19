VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $47.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $47,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
