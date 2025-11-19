iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Holdings Decreased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 47,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

