Traub Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

