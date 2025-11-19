VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 85,905 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.6% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

