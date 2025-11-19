VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

