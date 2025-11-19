TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 930,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals comprises about 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,638 shares in the company, valued at $278,846.82. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 382,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,547.85. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock worth $7,275,194. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 0.3%

TMQ opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.