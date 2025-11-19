Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 28th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

