Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on November 28th

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
