VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 18,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.