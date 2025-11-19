TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 647,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

