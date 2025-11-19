Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BMI opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

