Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.98. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

