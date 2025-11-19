VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $50,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

