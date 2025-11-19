Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Ituran Location and Control has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ITRN opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 33.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

