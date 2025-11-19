VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 671.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

DAL stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

