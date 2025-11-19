VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 273.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $558.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $577.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,256.10. The trade was a 86.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total value of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,789.12. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $18,746,944 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

