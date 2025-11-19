Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

