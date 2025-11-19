Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

