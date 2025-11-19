TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF $IBIG

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,329,000. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 47.95% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIG. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 398.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBIG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.