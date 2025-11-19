Traub Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Healthcare Rotation Underway: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.